Bridlington breakfast club is one of best in Yorkshire, says Kellogg’s

The breakfast club at a Bridlington primary school is in the running to be named the best in Yorkshire.

The scheme at Burlington Infants provides the most important meal of the day to around 60 children every day, and runs craft activities and games to get brains working before lessons begin.

Pupils with Breakfast Club coordinator Pamela Bradley.

It impressed the judges in the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards, who have named it one of the best in the region.

Headteacher Mari-Louise Booth said: “We are really excited and incredibly proud to be shortlisted in this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

“Writing our entry gave us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the fantastic young people who attend every morning, not to mention the hard-working staff.

“If we’re lucky enough to win the award for Best Breakfast Club in Yorkshire and the Humber, we’ll spend the prize money on purchasing more resources for our expanding club and adding delicious new breakfast options to our menu.”

If it wins, Burlington Infant School will receive a £1,000 cash prize plus a trip to the Houses of Parliament in November.

Kate Prince from Kellogg’s said: “Breakfast clubs like Burlington Infant School play a vital role in society.”