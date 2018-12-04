Beeford School celebrates 200 years of education

There has been a school in Beeford for 200 years and the current generation of students and staff have been looking back.

Headteacher Michelle Bell said: “We know the school building is not 200 years old, but the first school was set up in the church in 1818.

Beeford School

“We are celebrating 200 years of education in Beeford.”

To mark the occasion, last Friday pupils and staff dressed up as ‘people of significance’ from the last two centuries.

Students arrived for lessons dressed as Michael jackson, madonna, suffragettes, astronauts and Charlie Chaplin, while some of the teachers became Winston Churchill and Florence Nightingale, amongst others, for the day