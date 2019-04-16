East Riding of Yorkshire has 27 full or overcrowded schools, official figures show

The East Riding of Yorkshire has 27 schools which are full or overcapacity, new figures reveal.

The National Education Union has accused the Government of “inadequate planning” for the increase in pupil numbers, and argued local authorities should be allowed to open new schools.

Department for Education data shows there were 27 primary schools in the East Riding of Yorkshire either at full capacity or overcrowded last year. No secondary schools were overcapacity.

That leaves the East Riding of Yorkshire’s schools overcapacity by 215 pupils, which means even more are learning in crowded classrooms.

However, one fewer schools were full or overcapacity in 2017-18 than in the previous academic year.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, 456 schools were full or overcrowded, with almost 5,000 fewer spaces than pupils.

Andrew Morris, assistant general secretary of the NEU said this “is an unacceptable state of affairs”.

“Our children and young people only get one chance for an education,” he explained.

“This is the result of the Government’s inadequate planning for the increase in pupil numbers and its insistence that local authorities should not be permitted to open new schools.

“This lack of foresight, combined with the year-on-year funding squeeze, has resulted in the highest number of secondary school students in classes of more than 30 since 1982.”

However, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, despite the local authority planning an additional 330 places, pupil numbers are expected to drop by 196. The data does not include free schools.

Speaking about the figures, the education secretary, Damian Hinds, said: “Children only get one chance at an education and they deserve the best, wherever they live and whatever their background.

“That’s why this Government is undertaking the biggest expansion in school places in two generations – and the statistics show we are well on track to create a million places this decade.”