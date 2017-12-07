East Riding - England’s recycling champions

Residents in the East Riding are the best in the country when it comes to recycling.

Government figures released last week show that the council recycles more household waste than any other area of the country.

East Riding was placed at number one in a league table featuring 350 authorities, to take top spot for the first time.

Last year, the county was second in the national results released annually by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, but just two years ago it was down in 22nd place.

Rochford District Council in Essex were second place and South Oxfordshire District Council third.

Cllr Symon Fraser is East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment.

He said: “I want to say a big thank you to our amazing residents for their continued support of our recycling schemes, because they deliver these recycling results, not us.

“This result is a reflection of the dedication and teamwork of the council’s waste and recycling staff, it is also a tribute to the hard work and commitment of everybody involved.”

“We’re always looking at ways to improve and refine our service and we’re always helping and encouraging people to recycle.”

Thanks to the help of residents, East Riding Council was able to recycle or compost 65.4% of all household rubbish in 2016-2017.

A total of 171,529 tonnes of waste was collected from residents’ wheelie bins and at the council’s household waste recycling sites between April 2016 and March 2017. From that 112,130 tonnes of that waste was recycled, composted or reused.

The figure of 65.4% of waste recycled in the East Riding was down slightly on the 66.1% recorded for the authority for the previous year.

The national average recycling rate of 45.1% was the highest annual figure on record.