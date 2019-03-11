East coast communities can get dressed up for 2019 Tour de Yorkshire

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire Best Dressed Competition - which honours communities and individuals that go the extra mile to celebrate the race - is now open for entries.

The competition – organised in partnership with our sister title, The Yorkshire Post - has four categories:

Best Dressed Village

Best Dressed Town

Best Dressed Host Location

and Spirit of Le Tour.

The Best Dressed awards will be given to locations with the most spectacular, eye-catching decorations.

The Spirit of Le Tour award will recognise an individual, community or business which has gone above and beyond to fully embrace the essence of the Tour de Yorkshire in a unique way.

Previous races have been celebrated with everything from spotty houses, dyed sheep, miles of hand-made bunting, fantastic floral displays and incredible yarn bombing.

We’ve even seen Tour de Yorkshire-themed food like blue and yellow fish and chips, chocolate trophies, specially designed cakes and pies and even themed beers.

This year’s Tour de Yorkshire passes through 151 villages, towns and cities with images of our county set to be beamed to 190 countries across the world.

A new and improved online entry process has been launched this year, making it easier to get involved. Click here to find out more.

After the race - which runs from May 2 to 5 - a shortlist of the best entries will be drawn up by a panel of judges and the winner of each category will be presented with an exclusive commemorative plaque to display in their community.

Peter Dodd, Commercial Director, Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Every year we’re blown away by the creativity of people who pull out all the stops to decorate their home towns and villages to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire - which is so much more than a bike race, it’s about bringing people together.

“We’re encouraging people to get their village, town or city fully decorated by Easter, to make sure they benefit during this peak tourism period just ahead of the race. I can’t wait to see all the wacky and wonderful ideas people will come up with this year.”