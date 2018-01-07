Eagle-eyed children to join RSPB survey

Blackbirds, robins and many other birds will be at the top of the checklist for school children across Bridlington as the world’s biggest schools’ wildlife survey kicks off.

The RSPB Big Schools Birdwatch – which takes place during the first half of the spring term (2 January to 23 February) – is a chance for children to put down their books and get outside to experience and learn about the nature that lives in their local community.

The Birdwatch involves children spending an hour watching and counting the birds that visit their outdoor space, before sending the results to the RSPB.

With close to a million school children taking part since its launch in 2002, the RSPB Big Schools Birdwatch offers the perfect opportunity for schools to get outside, learn and make their first discoveries in nature.

Last year, more than 600 children and teachers in East Yorkshire took part.

An RSPB spokesman said: “Taking part in Big Schools Birdwatch uses just one lesson or lunchtime so it’s really fun and simple to set up, and it works for all ages. We hope that taking part will inspire school children in East Yorkshire. The Birdwatch is the perfect chance for them to experience nature first hand, make exciting discoveries, and the results help provide our scientists with valuable information, so the children are helping to make a real difference for wildlife.”