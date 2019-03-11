Drugs seized in stop-and-searches during police's 'day off action' in Bridlington

Police spent Saturday targeting Bridlington’s anti-social behaviour and drug-dealing hot-spots.

Local neighbourhood team officers and PCSOs were supported by five special constables and a sergeant from accross the East Riding.

A statement by Bridlington Bridlington, Driffield and Hornsea Community Team said: “Over 15 officers flooded areas both in plain clothes and high visibility to deter crime and reassure residents.

Police removed £2,500 of drugs during a separate raid on Friday

“A quantity of cannabis was removed from the streets by carrying out stop talks and stop searches, along with many intelligence checks.

“A driver was reported for using his mobile whilst driving and large groups of youths were dispersed from the town centre reducing anti-social behaviour.

“The drug trade was disrupted again and valuable intelligence was collected to aid with future warrants and operations.”