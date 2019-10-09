Drop off old electric items during amnesty

Residents in Bridlington, Flamborough and Beeford have the chance to recycle their old, unwanted and broken electrical items next Tuesday (October 15).

Waste and recycling officers from the East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be visiting the area to collect residents’ small electrical items.

Items that can be handed over include kettles, toasters, radios and power tools – so they can be sent for recycling and reuse.

The officers will be at Flamborough Library car park between 10.30am and 11am; Palace Car Park on Quay Road in Bridlington from 11.30am to noon; Jameson Road, Bridlington (12.15pm to 12.45pm); and the Tiger Inn pub layby, Beeford, between 1.45pm and 2.15pm.

Previous amnesty events held in April and May this year, and in September last year, collected a total of 2.5 tonnes of small electrical items.

The events are being held to encourage residents not to place electrical items in their bins at home. Thousands of electrical items are found in blue and green bins – but they can’t be recycled that way.

Instead they can be taken along to the collection events or to any of the East Riding’s 10 household waste recycling sites, which are open every day from 10am to 5pm.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic management, said: “The amnesty events we’ve held previously have been very popular and have even resulted in a 15% increase in the amount of electrical items taken to our household waste recycling sites.”