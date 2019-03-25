Driver injured after car hits lamppost and grit bin

This was what was left of a lamppost and grit bin after a car left the road in Nostell Way.

Emergency services were called to the scene, off Bempton Lane in Bridlington, on Saturday lunchtime.

The fire service said they were needed to make the car safe and that the incident had been left in the hands of the police, because the driver had 'absconded'.

However, a statement from Humberside Police said: "We attended Nostell Grove, Bridlington, shortly after 1pm on Saturday, March 23, following reports that a car had left the road.



"One man was taken to hospital for treatment to what are thought to be minor injuries."