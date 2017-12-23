Drive to tackle loneliness

Work is being undertaken to highlight the risk and impact of loneliness and isolation in the East Riding by the area’s Health and Wellbeing Board.

Recent estimates place the number of people aged over 65 who are often or always lonely at over one million. This equates to approximately 5,400 residents in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Further work is to be undertaken to identify system-based activity aimed at reducing loneliness and isolation with a view to holding a Loneliness and Isolation System-based Summit in 2018.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “The work to improve the lives of those who are lonely and isolated is a key priority to ensure the health and wellbeing of East Riding residents.”