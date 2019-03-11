Drawing masterclass with Sally Gatie

Scarborough artist Sally Gatie is leading a still life drawing masterclass at Scarborough Art Gallery later this month.

Sally, who is best known for her monumental paintings of human figures, will use usually unseen items from the Scarborough Collections, the name given to all the museums pieces and art owned by the Borough, to inspire participants to develop their drawing techniques.

Sally said : “There’s a wealth of fascinating objects in the collections which, of course, lend themselves perfectly to our theme of still life – I’ve really been enjoying choosing items for people to draw. The course is aimed at adults ranging from complete beginners to those with intermediate skills.”

Scarborough Museums Trust Learning Manager Ruth Yoxon said: “This will be a fun and relaxing day during which participants can enhance their artistic skills and also see some intriguing objects not usually on show to the public.”

The drawing masterclass will take place on Saturday March 23 from 10am to 4pm at Scarborough Art Gallery in The Crescent.

Places cost £35 (participants are asked to bring a packed lunch). T

To book, please call 01723 374753.