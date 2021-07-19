Dom Bess set to skipper Yorkshire CCC against Northumberland at Scarborough CC

Dom Bess will skipper Yorkshire Vikings against Northumberland at Scarborough CC Photo by Tony Johnson

The county’s assistant coach Rich Pyrah is taking charge in the absence of Andrew Gale, who is working in the concurrently running Hundred with the Northern Superchargers.

Pyrah has also appointed Bess as the Vikings captain despite Steve Patterson being available to play.

Nineteen-year-old wicketkeeper Harry Duke has encouraged behind the stumps and with the bat in his first five Championship and three T20 appearances for Yorkshire’s first team over the last couple of months.

Ahead of tomorrow’s National Counties friendly against Northumberland at Scarborough (11am), Pyrah, speaking on the club's website, confirmed: “I’ve been really impressed with Dukey and am keen to give him an opportunity at the top of the order in white ball cricket.

“He reminds me of a young Joe Root when he came through, who probably didn’t have the power but has a good cricket brain.

“We sent Rooty up to the top when he was a youngster, and look what it’s done for him. Let’s see how Dukey goes. His temperament is excellent.”

Yorkshire play eight group games in the RL50 through to August 12. Their opening game is against Surrey, also at Scarborough, on Thursday.