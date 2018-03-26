Dogs walkers plea by Cinnamon Trust

The Cinnamon Trust, the charity that helps the elderly and terminally ill look after their pets, is appealing for volunteers in the Bridlington area.

The trust always tries to keep owner and pet together for as long as possible with the help of a network of volunteers who assist when day-to-day care poses a problem.

At the moment the charity is hoping people will come forward to take part in some dog walking duties to help a Bridlington resident.

The charity said it is flexible and any potential volunteers can fit the dog walks around their own usual routines.

A Cinnamon Trust spokesman said: “A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them.

“Our aim is to relieve the owners of any worry concerning the welfare of their pets both during and after their own lifetime.

“Our teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners, to take dogs for daily walks, volunteers foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, they take pets to the vet, clean the budgie’s cage out.

“If you are interested in volunteering call Tressa or Sally for a chat on 01736 758707 or email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk.”