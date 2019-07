A dog has been rescued from a cliff in Bridlington.

At around 2.20pm on Tuesday July 16, Coastguard rescue teams from Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington attended the incident at the golf course in Danes Dyke.

A cliff technician was deployed over the edge and the dog was safely rescued and taken to the bottom of the cliff.

The owner along with some Coastguard Rescue officers met the technician so the dog could be handed over.