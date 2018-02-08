Dog and yoga events held at Yorkshire Wolds Glamping

Yorkshire Wolds Glamping at Weaverthorpe has unveiled a new programme of activity weekends for early 2018.

A third converted railway wagon has also been added to the fleet of overnight accommodation on the site, with plans unveiled for a fourth.

Glamping site owner Tracy Chapman has announced a series of activity weekends to be held at the site this year.

The weekends of 2-4 March and 11-13 May will see ‘All about dogs’ fun weekends on the site, and from 6-8 April and 8-10 June, the site will host Dog Training Weekends.

In addition, the weekend of 18-20 May will be a Yoga Retreat.

Completing the programme for the first part of 2018 will be a mindfulness retreat, ‘Be here, Be You’, on Wednesday and Thursday, 16 and 17 May.

All these events are residential, with a choice of accommodation available in glamping pods or converted railway wagons.

Yorkshire Wolds Glamping offers four pods, and now a fleet of three converted wagons. The most recently converted, ‘Mayflower’, was added to the fleet at the start of the summer season in 2017.

All three wagons previously enjoyed busy working lives on the British Railways network, before being converted into their new role.

They include a 1936 banana wagon, originally built by the LNER (London and North Eastern Railway), and other freight wagons dating from a similar era.

Tracy Chapman said: “The business here is going very well indeed, two and a half years after we first opened with the pods.

“I am delighted to be able to expand still further with these new activity weekends, and more accommodation as well.

“In addition, we should be able to convert our fourth railway wagon on the site this year, ready to be able to offer even more accommodation for the second half of the 2018 summer season.”

Visit www.yorkshire- wolds.org.uk or email yorkshirewolds@outlook.com for more information.