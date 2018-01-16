Do you know a talented young musician or sports star?

A scheme which helps Bridlington’s most talented youngsters will be handing out grants again this year.

The Parker Home Trust gives money annually to sports stars, musicians and writers aged under 18.

A spokesman for the trustees said: “The Parker Home Trust was set up several years ago originating from a bequest by a Mr Parker whose purpose was to benefit the children of Burlington, later changed to the whole of Bridlington.

“The money was used to establish the Parker Children’s Home in Marton Road, which was later sold and the proceeds used to create the Parker Home Trust.

“Young gymnasts, dancers, swimmers, athletes, musicians and budding authors have previously benefitted from the grant and money is available for children who have a special talent in any area.”

For an application form, call 01482 393201.