Discovering NHS winter challenges

The chairman of the Health and Wellbeing Board recently visited Hull Royal Infirmary to talk to staff about the winter challenges of the NHS.

Chairman Councillor Jonathan Owen spoke to Ellen Ryabov, the hospital’s chief operating officer, and Scott Rayner, hospital social care team manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, about their experiences during the worst time of the year.

Councillor Owen, said: “We heard how the council has built a very strong working relationship with the hospital team and that everyone worked superbly well together.” Pictured; Cllr Jonathan Owen, Ellen Ryabov, Scott Rayner and John Skidmore.