Dinner raises £228 for Easter Egg Run

The Kilham Bikers group recently held a charity dinner at The Anvil Arms, Wold Newton, as it prepares for the 22nd (and final) Stephen Cowton Memorial Easter Egg Run.

The popular bikers group managed to raise £228 towards the Easter Egg Run which will be held on the Easter Sunday (1 April).

The run will start from the Bay Horse, Kilham, with bacon butties and a cuppa from 9.30am with the ride getting underway at 11am.

The big-hearted bikers will return to the Bay Horse later in the day for a social evening which begins at 7.30pm where a raffle will take place.

All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for Kilham Bikers said: “The dinner was a great success and we would like to thank Sheila at The Anvil Arms and her staff for a fantastic night, great food, and great company.

“We would also like to thank everyone who supported the event including two of the volunteers from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Andy Stockdale and Rosemary Wood.

“Once again a big thank you to everyone from all across East and North Yorkshire who came along to the charity dinner and made it a success.”

All details of the Easter Egg Run event can be found on the Kilham Bikers website at www.kilhambikers.co.uk where a poster can be downloaded and together with a donation form.