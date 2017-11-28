‘Day in the life’ experience

A group of Headlands School students were given a taste of life working for the NHS last Thursday (23 November) at Hull Royal Infirmary.

They were taking part in ‘A Day in the Life of the NHS’, an interactive event for students to find out what it is like to work in the NHS and to learn about the careers available.

Students enjoyed playing out a number of scenarios and activities throughout the day, learning about the jobs and careers in each scenario, and how to achieve these.

Paula South, at the East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “A Day in the Life has become a fantastic opportunity for local students to find out what it could be like to work for the NHS and to discover that there are many more roles than just doctors and nurses.”