Dave announces Leeds headline date - tickets on sale this week

British musical prodigy Dave has announces a massive 15-date headline tour across the UK including a gig at Leeds O2 Academy.

After spending the majority of last year recording, these new live dates mark Dave’s first UK headline tour since 2017 and follows the announcement of his debut album Psychodrama.

The gig at Leeds O2 Academy is Tuesday April 16.

Tickets will be on sale at 9am on Thursday February 28 from https://santandave.com/

On Thursday of last week, Dave released Black, a powerful meditation on black identity, excellence and the diaspora. The first taste of new music this year, the track has already won widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike for its profound lyrics and striking visuals.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDUPSNdmFew

The single is the first taste of new music since Funky Friday debuted at No.1 on the Official Charts last November, making Dave only the second artist to debut a track at No.1 in the UK last year after US superstar Drake.

From becoming the youngest ever winner of an Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song for his politically-charged single Question Time to amassing over 600m streams as a completely independent artist, Dave continues to establish himself as one of the most important young voices in Britain today.