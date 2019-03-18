Dangerous tyres seized as trading standards visit garages in Bridlington

Trading standards officers are investigating a number of garages across the East Riding after they were found to be selling part-worn tyres that were dangerous to the public.

As part of a Yorkshire and Humber-wide survey, trading standards officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council visited four garages selling part-worn tyres in the Bridlington, Beverley and Market Weighton areas.

Officers seized two tyres from one garage and following expert examination, were deemed unsafe for sale as they had become degraded due to their age.

Both tyres were discovered to have exposed cords which could have resulted in immediate catastrophic failure had they been fitted to a vehicle, while one of the tyres was believed to be around 28-years-old.

Following the regional survey, which was organised by the Office for Product Safety and Standards, 97% of all part worn tyres examined were found to have some type of defect with 45% found to have defects so serious they were condemned immediately as unsafe.

Colin Briggs, trading standards manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As tyres are the only part of a car that is in contact with the road surface, their integrity and roadworthiness is of the utmost importance.

“Any faults of defects could have catastrophic consequences such as the driver losing control of the vehicle, not only risking their life but the lives of any passengers in the car as well as other road users.

“Our investigations, together with those from around the Yorkshire and Humber region, should act as a stark reminder to anyone thinking about buying second-hand tyres.

“The findings suggest some sectors of the trade have developed bad practices which could be putting customers at risk.

“Consumers may feel that they can get a bargain by buying second-hand tyres, or some consumers may not have any other choice, but irrespective of that they have the right to demand the products they buy are safe and legal.”

Anyone with concerns about garages across the East Riding selling part-worn tyres can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service – www.citizensadvice.org or by telephoning 0345 04 05 06