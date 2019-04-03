Cyclist injured as two men tried to steal his bike

A 52-year-old man sustained minor head injuries during an attempted robbery in an alleyway.

The victim was attacked near to the bowling green off Queensgate in Bridlington on Friday, March 15.

One of the men tried to steal the victim’s bicycle, but was unsuccessful. During the incident the man was hit on the side of the head which caused bruising. He managed to get away from pair without the bike being stolen.

Police said one of the suspects has been described as white, 5ft 6ins, with a shaven head. He was wearing a black hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and dark footwear.

The other man was described as around 5ft 8ins, wearing a dark blue tracksuit and dark footwear.

Call 101 with information, quoting 16/39125/19.