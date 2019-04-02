Cyclist fractures leg in road accident - police search for driver

A woman riding a bike fractured her leg in a road traffic collision between a car and her bicycle in Bridlington.

Police said it happened on Queensgate, close to the roundabout with St Aiden Road and St Chad Road, on Saturday, March 23, around 7.15pm.

Another woman who was driving the car stopped to help the injured cyclist, but left the scene without leaving any details.

"We would like to speak with the driver. It’s thought she was driving a silver car," said a police statement.

"Are you that woman? Did you witness anything? Log 609 of 23/03/19 refers."