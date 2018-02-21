Cycle lanes: safety hazard or a welcome addition?

New cycle lanes are coming to Sewerby – but not all of the people who live in the village are in favour of the project.

Around £10,000 will be spent to create space for cyclists along to Jewison Lane and Church Lane, to connect holiday parks with the paths on the clifftops.

But Sewerby Village Residents Association secretary David Dawson claims it will be “a retrograde step”.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The aim of this cycle lane scheme is to provide a safer connection for families who may wish to cycle between the growing holiday parks in Marton, Sewerby Hall and village and the cliff top/sea front cycle route into Bridlington Town Centre.

“This is also part of National Cycle Network Routes and the Yorkshire Wolds Route. The NCN attracts a significant number of cyclists visiting Bridlington.

“We have similar successful schemes in place in several locations around the East Riding. This is a comparatively minor scheme but will be closely monitored to assess its performance.

“The scheme will not affect the main built-up area of Sewerby where a 20mph limit is already in place.

“The council has been granted funding from commuted sums for this work, approximately £10,000.

“We have already carried out consultation on the scheme. Ward councillors and Bridlington Town Council are in full support.”