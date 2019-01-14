Curiosity is killing the Cats’ Protection team in Bridlington

The team at The Cats' Protection Shop is in need of expert advice.

An anonymous donor has given what appears to be two pieces of Trench Art to the charity – and they’d like some help both in valuing it and finding out a little more about it.

The two matching vases feature relief decoration of birds and appear to be made from shell cases.

Shop manager Joan Parry has tried to do some online investigation.

She said: "We’ve sent out a couple of emails to dealers and scoured ebay but haven’t been able to get any information about these particular pieces. We’d love to know more – and be able to put a fair price tag on them’.

Trench Art is a broad term for decorative items made by soldiers or prisoners of war during time of conflict. However, many pieces were manufactured during peace time from souvenirs brought home by servicemen and women.

The pair of vases at the Bridlington charity shop stand around 12 inches high and could be made from brass.

Joan added: ‘Both pieces have 75 DEC engraved on the base along with individual numbers: 738L17P on one and C1092L on the other. If anyone can decipher these codes for us, we’d be very grateful’.

Joan can be contacted at the shop on 01262 670618.