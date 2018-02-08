Cuppa Club to try to beat loneliness

Bridlington’s Promenades Shopping Centre is launching a new initiative to try to combat loneliness and isolation in the community.

It is hosting its first Cuppa Club on Wednesday, and it is hoping to make it a regular event during 2018.

The aim is to bring people together to make new friends and discuss important issues.

Although the scheme is targeted at the elderly, The Promenades is inviting all to attend, talk to others and it is hoping to arrange talks from local organisations that will benefit the guests every month.

With the first event taking place on Valentine’s Day, when love is in the air, the club is more about friendship than romance. Centre manager Carl Brown said: “Sadly, loneliness and isolation can be a huge problem, especially amongst the elderly.

“We thought we’d love to give those in this situation an opportunity to come down to The Promenades, enjoy a tea or coffee with activities and the chance to meet some people who are in a similar circumstance.

“We hope that the Cuppa Club will be the starting point for some lasting friendships for those that attend and they will come to any future events we host at The Promenades.”

There will be also board games for visitors to enjoy, as well as 10% off on coffee and cakes for anyone who attends the event.

The club will meet at the new Jerome’s Cafe, in the heart of the shopping centre, from 9.30am and 11.30am.

Throughout the year, sessions will cover a variety of themes to help inform people of key information they need, with the focus will be on a variety of lifestyle, health and social topics.

Last month, the shopping centre held an event for Brew Monday. January 15 is regarded as ‘the most difficult day of the year’ so the centre got people together for a cuppa to raise funds for Samaritans.