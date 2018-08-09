Crowds set to flock to steam and vintage rally

This year’s ever-popular Driffield Steam & Vintage Rally will take place this Saturday and Sunday (August 11 and 12).

Held at the Driffield Showground, the rally attracts more than a thousand exhibits guaranteeing something of interest for all the family and all ages.

There’s steam galore from the magnificent ornate Showmans’ steam engines to the workhorse traction engines and steam rollers and a great line-up of steam cars.

The miniature steam engine section - always a crowd puller - includes several vehicles new to Driffield this year.

It’s not just about steam, however.

Around 200 old tractors of all sizes and ages, some lovingly restored with others still in their work clothes, together with working stationary engines provide colourful reminders of the rich agricultural heritage of this part of Yorkshire.

But that’s still not all - perhaps the largest section is the vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, commercial and military vehicles - not to leave out the cycles and vintage caravans.

Other attractions include the old-time fair with its steam gallopers, dodgems and even a 1950s Hurricane Jets ride for extra

excitement. Then there’s the models and crafts, each in their own hall and outside there will be a working area and ring events including a heavy haulage demonstration.

For those who enjoy retail therapy there is the enlarged market area and other numerous miscellaneous displays.