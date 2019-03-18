Crissy Rock stars in Dirty Dusting - where it's on and how to get tickets

After numerous sell-out shows across the UK, Dirty Dusting returns to Hull City Hall on Thursday March 28 at 7.30pm

The laugh-out-loud comedy stars Crissy Rock from the film Ladybird, Ladybird, TV’s Benidorm and I’m a Celebrity, as well as Six of a Kind’s Leah Bell, and stage and screen actress Dolores Porretta.

The trio make up Gladys, Elsie and Olive, three cleaning ladies nearing retirement.

In fear of being pushed out the door by their overzealous office manager, Dave, they worry they have little to no chance of gaining employment elsewhere.

The ladies’ luck begins to turn when a chance wrong number, looking for a sex chat line, rings into the office and gives them a money-making idea.The Telephone Belles is born, and as long as the ladies can keep their naughty new business a secret from their boss, they could be on to a winner.

Needless to say, things do not exactly go to plan, and this heart-warming, feel-good comedy has audiences rolling in the aisles and smiling every time they answer the phone.

Tickets for Dirty Dusting are available at the Hull City Hall box office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online