Woman arrested following alleged robbery at Bridlington shop

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged robbery at a Bridlington shop.

She has been arrested in connection with the investigation and released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened on Wednesday July 3 at a store on West Street.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said that "no-one was hurt but the woman left the store with a small amount of cash."

If you have any information about the incident you believe could assist in the investigation please call Humberside Police on the non-emergency 101 line, quoting incident number 16/76585/19.