Woman allegedly assaulted in East Yorkshire layby after confronting man mistreating his dog

Humberside Police is investigating an alleged assault on a woman in her 60s.

The incident happened in a layby near Bracey Bridge on the A164 on Sunday July 7 at around 10am.

The victim, from the Manchester area, saw what she’s reported as a man mistreating his dog.

She confronted the individual who then allegedly assaulted her, leaving her with an eye and head injury which required hospital treatment.

The suspect was with another woman who, after the incident, drove off towards Bridlington in a black coloured car, possibly a Hyundai.

He has been described as in his 60s and wearing fawn and brown clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 16/78234/19.