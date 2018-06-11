Woman, 85, burgled while at home in Bridlington

Police have launched an urgent appeal for information after an 85-year-old woman was burgled in broad daylight.

It happened on St Mary’s Crescent in Bridlington on Friday afternoon, at around 2.30pm.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "A man had smashed a key safe, then came into her property through a back door.

"He demanded the woman’s handbag which contained cash, a bank card, and a bus pass before he ran out with it.

"The 85-year-old was left very shaken but wasn’t hurt.

"The suspect has been described as white, between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 9 ins thin, with dark hair and unshaven. He was wearing dark clothes.

"We want to speak with this man. If you know who he is, saw anything at the time, or have any information please call us 101 quoting reference 16/61953/18.