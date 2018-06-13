Woman, 72, attacked by burglar in Bridlington

A pensioner returned home to find a burglar inside her house.

A 72-year-old woman was assaulted after finding a man had got into the property through a rear window.

It follows another incident the previous day when an 85-year-old confronted a burglar.

A police statement said: "He allegedly pinned the victim up against a door and twisted her wrists before stealing her purse."

It happened on Sewerby Road at around 7pm on Saturday.

The suspect has been described as white, in his late 20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, with a shaved haircut. He was very pale and skinny with protruding eyes and was wearing a black jumper and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 16/62353/18.