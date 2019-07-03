'We just want answers' - homeowners plea for information after suspected arson attack in Bridlington

The owner of the house which was damaged in a suspected arson attack has thanked the rapid actions of his neighbours and the fire brigade.

Emergency services were called to the property on Sewerby Road, Bridlington, on Saturday evening at around 11.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday evening.

The owner has said that it was lucky that he, along with his wife and two young children, weren't home so his children didn't have to witness the fire.

He believes that three people set fire to the hedge at the side of the house on Sewerby Road.

"The hedge runs down the side of the alleyway which joins the flats down to jubilee walk.

"Luckily we weren’t home so my kids didn’t have to witness any of it. Also luckily thanks to the rapid actions of one of our neighbours the fire brigade were there in good time and the fire was put out before the fuel tanks on the cars blew and fire reached our house or the flats next to us."

Two cars were damaged along with a hedge, a garage and fencing.

He added: "They seem to have targeted our property and vehicle for no reason known to us. At the end of the day we just would like some answers."

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Three teenagers were seen in the area at the time and we’re appealing for anyone who may know who they are to contact us.

"One of the teenagers was reported to have filmed the blaze on his phone."

If you have any information call police on 101 and quote log 882 of 29/06/19.