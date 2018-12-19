Vandal attack at Scarborough's Alpamare water park

POLICE are investigating an incident of criminal damage at Scarborough's Alpamare water park.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a cover on one of the outdoor pools was damaged at the water park on Burniston Road,

It happened between midnight and 4.30am on December 8, but police only released details today (Dec 19).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone in the area at that time."

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180228288.