Two people arrested after police officers are called to Fort Terrace incident
Bridlington Neighbourhood Police Team officers were called to a report of ongoing criminal damage to vehicles parked on Fort Terrace, Bridlington last night.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 9:11 am
Two people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting police officers.
A police spokesman, via Facebook, said: “Officers attended to a report of ongoing criminal damage to a number of vehicles parked on Fort Terrace.
“Subsequently two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault police x2. They remain in our custody whilst enquiries are ongoing.”