Two men sentenced following discovery of cannabis factory at Withernsea

Ergis Sina, 25, of Seven Sisters Road, London, was sentenced to 25 months. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

Ergis Sina, 25, of Seven Sisters Road, London, was sentenced to 25 months behind bars and Elion Kulla, 26, of Dale Street, Bradford, received a 22-month prison sentence following their appearance at Hull Crown Court.

The court heard how the duo gained access to a derelict commercial building and converted the premise into a sophisticated cannabis factory.

Sina and Kulla had used cutting-edge equipment commonly used to assist in the cultivation of cannabis plants. As a result, cannabis was discovered throughout the ten rooms within the building.

Elion Kulla, 26, of Dale Street, Bradford, received a 22-month prison sentence. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

Detective sergeant Carl Sweeting said: “I’m really pleased with the results of this case which has seen two men put rightfully behinds bars.

“We have also been able to remove an estimated £320,000 worth of drugs from our streets.

“The community impact this type of offending has is the reason we will continue to do everything we can to disrupt these criminal networks, removing them and the drugs they supply and distribute from our streets.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have provided us with information and would appeal for anyone who believes they have any information that may be able to assist with our action against drugs to contact us on 101.