Police have charged two men with attempting to cause GBH with intent and assault by beating following an incident in Bridlington town centre in the early hours of yesterday.

A woman and a man were allegedly assaulted outside the Apollo pub in Prince Street just after 1am.

Kieran Evans, 25, of Windsor Crescent, and Nathan Shimmells, 26, of Tennyson Avenue, have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear before Hull Magistrates' Court tomorrow.