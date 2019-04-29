Two arrested after cars and property damaged and women injured

Two women were arrested after a woman was hit by a car and another was assaulted following a road accident in Bridlington.

Police were called at 12.35am on Saturday after reports that a white Vauxhall Astra had collided with a stationary van in Cardigan Road.

Det Insp Rich Osgerby said: "There was then an altercation between the occupants of the Astra and the van, during which a woman was assaulted, falling to floor and injuring her head.

“The Vauxhall was then driven off, colliding with another woman, causing injuries to her leg which she is being treated for at Hull Royal Infirmary.

“The vehicle was later sighted in Wright Crescent, Bridlington, where it’s claimed the occupants of the car caused damage to two parked vehicles and a property, before leaving the scene.

“We located the Astra a short time later in Westgate, Driffield, where two women were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, criminal damage to a property, criminal damage to a vehicle and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation, is asked to call 101, quoting log number 22 of April 27.