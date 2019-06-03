Tools stolen from vans after three break-ins in Bridlington

Police have issued this image after three vans were broken into on the same night in Bridlington

The first incident happened on Bempton Lane at around 1.30am on Friday, May 24, where a number of Dewalt tools were taken.

The second was at around 1.50am on St Mary’s Walk. On that occasion the men were disturbed by the van’s owner and ran off without anything being stolen.

The third incident occurred sometime overnight on Harewood Avenue. Drills and gas testing equipment were stolen.

A police spokesperson said: "We have CCTV images of three suspects taken on St Mary’s Walk. Even though their faces cannot be clearly seen, we’re asking if you witnessed anything that night or have any information that could help.

"Also we want anyone who might be offered tools that they believe could be stolen to contact us.

"The theft of tools too often affects a victim’s livelihood as well as being extremely inconvenient and very expensive to replace."