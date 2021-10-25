Three people arrested in Bridlington as police ttake part in operation against County Lines drug dealing

Police officers took part in a national week of intensification as they targeted County Lines drug dealing. Photo submitted

The individuals were arrested as part of a national week of intensification earlier this month.

Primarily the operation was targeting those causing significant harm to communities through their illegal activities, but police officers also visited a large number of vulnerable people at risk of ‘cuckooing’.

Officers are continuing to proactively engage with people in communities, be it adults who may have information to assist our investigations, or children around the risks and dangers of organised crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Pottage, force lead for County Lines, said: “Whilst we target organised criminals on a daily basis, weeks like these allow us to intensify our disruption and have a large impact in a shorter space of time.

“It’s really important we take these people off our streets, as at the heart of County Lines drugs operations are exploited children or vulnerable adults that need removing from those situations and protecting from further harm.

“It’s also important we’re taking dangerous substances out of our communities, not only because these are illegal, but as drug dealing often comes with violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“I would like to once again thank the public for their support, as without community information, we couldn’t have the impact we have.

“We continue to take all reports of child criminal exploitation and drug activity seriously and would encourage anyone with any information to call our 101 number or Crimestoppers anonymous service on 0800 555111.

“Investigations relating to organised crime can be lengthy and complex and enforcement may not be taken immediately, but I would like to reassure you that everything we receive helps us to build a bigger picture and ultimately bring people to justice.”

Find out more at http://ow.ly/375y50GvZLS.