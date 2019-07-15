Three people arrested following robbery in Bridlington

Humberside Police have arrested three people following a robbery in Bridlington.

The robbery was reported to a passing PCSO in the Moorfield Road area of Bridlington with the descriptions of three offenders during patrols in the area.

Officers from the Neighbourhood team were conducting high-visibility patrols in relation to Op YellowFin on Saturday evening.

The team diverted from Operation YellowFin and within five minutes of receiving the report had the three offenders detained with the assistance of a Response officer.

All three offenders were arrested for the offence of Robbery and taken into custody.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "The Neighbourhood Team in Bridlington would like to reassure the community that any threats of violence will be not be tolerated and positive action will be taken.

"If you have witnessed the incident please contact the police on the non emergency number 101 quoting Log 634 13/07/19."