Three bicycles stolen in garage burglary in Bridlington

Three bicycles have been stolen in a garage burglary on Bempton Lane, Bridlington.

The incident happened overnight between July 30 to 31 and police are appealing for any witnesses.

PC Kevin Jones said: "Please can all residents with garages and outbuildings consider target hardening their properties with good locks and consideration of security lighting and CCTV.

"Should any items of value be secured within outbuildings please visit the website www.immobilise.com to register items in particular cycles where photographs and unique reference numbers can be uploaded."

If anyone has witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity during the evening contact police on 101 quoting Investigation 16/87461/19.