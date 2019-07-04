Three adults arrested for drug supply offences in Bridlington

Three adults have been arrested for drug supply offences in Bridlington.

The neighbourhood team were made aware of recent issues at a property on Flamborough Road which involved suspected drug dealing and the associated anti social behaviour.

Last night (Wednesday July 2), Humberside Police received further information of suspected drug dealing in the area which resulted in three arrests and a property being searched.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "We understand that such activities have an adverse effect on the surrounding community. We are grateful for those residents reporting such suspicious activities to us.

"The neighbourhood team would like thank the residents within the area for reporting the suspicious activities to the police.

"As always information can be passed to the police via 101 non-emergency number or Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111."