Thousands of pounds worth of crack cocaine and heroin seized in Yorkshire town

Heroin and crack cocaine worth thousands of pounds on the street has been sized from a Yorkshire town.

253 individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were seized in Bridlington on Friday, March 8.

The drugs had been divided into bags ready for sale on the streets when they were found by officers at an address on Fort Terrace.

It is estimated that the street value of the drugs was £2,500.

Police also seized £450 in cash.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

They remain in police custody.

Sergeant Mick McLaughlin from Humberside Police’s proactive team said: "We're finding drug dealers on all rungs of the drug distribution ladder.

"Whether that be drug dealers down an alleyway, or those higher up the chain who supply drugs to them.

"Help us again with any information you may have about drugs activity in your communities. We'll come and find them for you."

