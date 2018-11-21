This Zombie knife was found during a raid in Bridlington

A suspected stolen motorbike and a Zombie knife with a six-inch blade were among the items seized during a raid in Bridlington this morning.

Officers carrying out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act also found tools which they suspected had been stolen at a property in Westbourne Avenue.

Neighbourhood officers were supported by Humberside Police's proactive unit and enquiries are ongoing to find the owners of the goods and the individuals who may be responsible for their theft.

Another warrant was also executed on Abbots Way, again under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Nothing was found at the property but a man was spoken to at length by officers.

PC Rob Brigham said: “We carried out these warrants following information we gathered thanks to the people of Bridlington.

“We want to reassure people living in the town that we do not tolerate illegal drugs and drug related crimes in Bridlington, and will take any steps that we can to stop their supply.

“All information is crucial to our work and we want anyone to pass it on to us. Either on 101 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Please come forward so we can continue to tackle these problems.”