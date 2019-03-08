This is why police have been on Bridlington seafront for the last 48 hours

Police officers have been at a cordoned off property on Esplanade in Bridlington since Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We were called to a property on Esplanade in Bridlington on Wednesday, March 6, around 5pm to a report that a woman had been seriously assaulted.

"On attendance, officers found a woman had sustained injuries to her face and abdomen and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. He has since been bailed.

"During our investigations in the area, a cannabis factory was found in a nearby property.

"Officers have been working to remove the drugs and make the building safe.

"Enquiries are continuing."