Thieves target vans in Bridlington during two-hour crime spree

Tools were stolen from a number of works vans in Bridlington in the early hours of Sunday.

Several vehicles were damaged between 1am and 3am while they were parked in Harewood Avenue, Sewerby Crescent, Matson Road, St John’s Walk and Pinfold Street.

There was also an incident in Stylefield Road in Flamborough.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We really want to find the person responsible for these incidents as not only have the thieves damaged the vehicles they have prevented people from doing their jobs because they stole people’s work tools.

"We have a CCTV image of a man we want help to identify in connection with this series of thefts.

"If you can ID this man or have information about these incidents please call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting ref 16/16750/19."