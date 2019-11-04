The four Bridlington residents who have appeared in court recently

Humberside Police have released court results and sentencing outcomes from local courts last week.

Joshua Lumby, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of assault in Bridlington at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday October 25.

The 24-year-old has been sentenced to six weeks imprisonment.

Mark Shakeshaft, of Flamborough Street, Bridlington, appeared at Beverley Magistrates Court on Wednesday October 30 and was charged with three counts of theft.

The 45-year-old has been sentenced to a six month community order.

Leanne Dearing, of Flamborough Road, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to possession of Class A and C drugs in Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday October 29.

The 46-year-old has been fined £50.

Jay Davison, of Hastings Walk, Bridlington, appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday October 28 and was charged with one count of property damage.

The 20-year-old has been sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12 month community order.