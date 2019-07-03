Teenager reported to have filmed suspected arson at Bridlington home on his phone

Emergency services were called to an incident of suspected arson on Saturday evening.

Humberside police and fire crews attended the property on Sewerby Road, Bridlington, at around 11.30pm.

Two cars were damaged along with a hedge, a garage and fencing.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Three teenagers were seen in the area at the time and we’re appealing for anyone who may know who they are to contact us.

"One of the teenagers was reported to have filmed the blaze on his phone."

The blaze was put out quickly and no-one was hurt, according to police.

If you have any information call police on 101 and quote log 882 of 29/06/19.