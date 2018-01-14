Suspected 'crossbow killer' found dead in vehicle in North Yorkshire after major manhunt

A man suspected of attacking a pregnant woman and killing her partner has been found dead, after a major manhunt was launched in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said the body of Anthony Lawrence was discovered by officers at about 6pm today (Sunday) in a vehicle in North Yorkshire. The manhunt had been continuing for a third night as police searched for a suspected ‘crossbow killer’.

Thirty-year-old Shane Gilmer died on Saturday after an attack at the couple’s home on Friday night, while his partner Laura Sugden and their unborn baby are said to be in a stable condition.

The village of Southburn near Driffield has been in ‘lockdown’ all weekend as police searched nearby woods for a suspect named by detectives as Anthony Lawrence, the couple’s neighbour.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller said: "We can confirm that at around 6pm this evening (Sunday 14 January) officers discovered the body of a man believed to be 55 year old Anthony Lawrence, in a vehicle in a rural location in North Yorkshire.'

Shane Gilmer

"Mr Lawrence was wanted in relation to the murder of Shane Gilmer (30) and the attempted murder of his pregnant girlfriend Laura Sugden on Friday 12 January.'

"Since Friday evening we have been carrying out extensive enquiries into Mr Lawrence's whereabouts, which led to the location in North Yorkshire, upon where officers discovered a body.

"We are being supported by North Yorkshire Police as part of our wider investigation."